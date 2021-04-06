 
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany

  • MediPharm Labs exports commercial shipment of medical cannabis products approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to patients in Germany
  • An export milestone for the Australian cannabis industry as an export hub
  • Germany is one of the most heavily regulated export markets in the world, this export milestone strengthens MediPharm Labs’ and Australia's position as a leader in medical cannabis production

BARRIE, Ontario, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it has exported its first shipment of cannabis oil products, approved by the Australian TGA, to Germany. As a result, patients in Germany are now able to access GMP-certified quality medical cannabis through MediPharm Labs German distribution partners.

Only companies that have received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification are permitted to export cannabis products into the German market. Only a handful of companies have been successful in their attempts to export cannabis oils into the country. This achievement by MediPharm Labs demonstrates Australia’s pharmaceutical excellence and positions Australia as a global leader in the production of cannabis medicines.

“As this first shipment and first sales to Germany mark MediPharm Labs’ entry into the international pharmaceutical industry within a major European market, we are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead as we employ all of our value-added capabilities,” said Warren Everitt, CEO, MediPharm Labs Australia.

MediPharm Labs expects white label product shipments to its German customers to continue throughout 2021 and beyond. Upon full launch, MediPharm will work on innovating their offering for the German market and expand supply to other European countries where regulations allow.

Keith Strachan, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am proud of MediPharm Australia’s progress in licensing and operationalizing this unique GMP platform. This site Australian hub allows us to strengthen our focus of diversified revenue with multiple products in multiple jurisdictions.”

The Growing German Market

Cannabis has been permitted for therapeutic use in Germany since 2017 and may be prescribed by a doctor in the event of serious illnesses. With over 83 million inhabitants benefitting from broad access to healthcare services, Germany currently represents an estimated 75% of the current EU medical cannabis market. In 2020, more than 320,000 cannabis prescriptions approved in Germany, based on average from January – September extrapolated to 12 months.

01.04.21
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA and MediPharm Labs Begin First Sales in Germany Under Exclusive Agreement
31.03.21
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
29.03.21
MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
26.03.21
MediPharm Labs Expands Wellness Portfolio, Launches Next Generation of Oils with New Unique CBN Rich Formula
09.03.21
MediPharm Labs Expands Distribution Revenue Footprint in Canada, Enters Growing Quebec Market Through New Supply Agreement
08.03.21
MediPharm Labs Australia Signs Supply and Manufacturing Agreement with Cannim Australia; Announces Plan to Launch New Over-the-Counter Products

01.04.21
MediPharm Labs - LABS