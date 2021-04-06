 
AzurRx BioPharma Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Niclosamide for the Treatment of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

“RESERVOIR” trial to evaluate niclosamide’s ability to target SARS-CoV-2 in the GI tract

Topline data expected in Q1 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that it has initiated its Phase 2 RESERVOIR clinical trial of a proprietary oral formulation of micronized niclosamide (FW-1022) for the treatment of COVID-19 related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in April 2021 with topline data anticipated in Q1 2022.

The Phase 2 RESERVOIR clinical trial is a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled study examining the safety and efficacy of micronized oral niclosamide tablets, known as FW-1022, in patients with COVID-19 GI infection. The two primary objectives of this trial will be to confirm the safety of niclosamide in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 GI infection and to demonstrate efficacy in clearing the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the GI tract. The primary efficacy measure of the RESERVOIR trial is the rate of fecal SARS-CoV-2 virus clearance (rectal swab or stool sample) assessed by RT-PCR, comparing the niclosamide arm to the placebo arm for up to six months. These long term observation data could indicate that niclosamide treatment has the potential to improve ‘long haul’ COVID-19 symptoms. 

As previously announced, the trial will be managed by PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD), a leading global contract research organization (CRO).

“Initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial of FW-1022 for the treatment of COVID-19 GI infection, or the RESERVOIR trial, is a significant milestone for AzurRx and an important advance in the ongoing battle to help those infected by COVID-19 to overcome the often long-lasting effects of the virus,” said James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO and President of AzurRx BioPharma. “COVID-19 is a pernicious disease and, despite the ongoing vaccine rollout, one that continues to impact hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every day in addition to the millions who have already been infected. For many, the after-effects of COVID-19 can be as bad as the disease itself, and this includes a growing number who experience severe GI complications due to what many believe is the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to hide in reservoirs within the GI tract. We believe micronized oral niclosamide has the potential to target SARS-CoV-2 directly in the gut and, doing so, become an important addition to the armamentarium of therapeutics that will unfortunately be required by many who contract COVID-19.”

