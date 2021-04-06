Oxford Biomedica signs a new three year Development & Supply Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of viral vectors

Oxford, UK – 6 April, 2021: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, announced today that it has signed a new three year Development & Supply Agreement (“DSA”) with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.

Under the terms of the DSA, Oxford Biomedica intends to manufacture GMP batches for Boehringer Ingelheim to support the development of viral vectors. The DSA also allows for the Group to manufacture and supply viral vector products in the future.

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said: “This Development and Supply Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim demonstrates the good progress made in our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, which started in 2018. We are proud to be supporting another global pharmaceutical company in the development and manufacturing of their viral vector programs.

“We now have a portfolio of partnerships spread across development of CAR-Ts, TCR-Ts and in vivo gene therapeutics, utilising lentiviral vectors. We are proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim, a business with proven excellence in complex manufacturing projects, as well as expertise in developing innovative medicines for patients with serious unmet medical needs.”

Enquiries:



Oxford Biomedica plc







John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Isted, Head of Corporate Development & IR















T: +44 (0)1865 783 000

T: +44 (0)1865 783 000

T: +44 (0)1865 954 161 / E: ir@oxb.com







Consilium Strategic Communications







Mary-Jane Elliott/Matthew Neal











T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading, fully integrated, gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford Biomedica and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, CNS disorders, liver diseases and respiratory disease. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sio Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Santen, Beam Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium and Imperial Innovations, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Additionally the group has signed a 3 year master supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale manufacturing of the adenoviral based COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222. Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 580 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com