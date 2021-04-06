DGAP-News: APICORP / Key word(s): Annual Results Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020 06.04.2021 / 12:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Net income increased to USD115 mn despite fallout from COVID-19 pandemic

- Balance sheet grew by 7.5% to USD7.89 bn

- Corporate Banking and Treasury & Capital Markets portfolios up 6% and 13%, respectively

- Improvement in key financial and risk metrics, including highest ever liquidity ratio (349%) and capital adequacy (31%).

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, 6 April 2021: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) (www.APICORP.org), a multilateral development financial institution, announces that its Board of Directors recommended to the General Assembly the approval of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Continuing its record performance, the Corporation posted a 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net income despite the fallout of the unprecedented COVID-19 global crisis - from USD112 mn in 2019 to USD115 mn in 2020.

The key drivers include a 6% y-o-y growth in APICORP's Corporate Banking portfolio to reach USD3.9 bn, as well as a 13% y-o-y growth in its Treasury & Capital Markets portfolio, which also netted USD46 mn in capital gains, a 488% increase from the prior year.

Moreover, the Corporation's balance sheet increased from USD7.34 bn to USD7.89 bn in 2020, a 7.5% y-o-y uptick which is higher than the 5% CAGR recorded over the past five years. Key financial and risk metrics also continued their steady improvement, as the Corporation recorded its highest ever liquidity ratio at 349% and increased its capital adequacy ratio to 31% (+1% y-o-y), as well as reducing its leverage level from 2.5x in June 2020 to 2.23x in December 2020.

Apart from demonstrating the strength and resilience of APICORP's financial position, the robust financial and risk metrics enabled APICORP to retain its 'Aa2' rating with a stable outlook from Moody's and earned its inaugural 'AA' rating with a stable outlook by Fitch - the only regional financial institution in MENA to hold two 'AA' ratings.