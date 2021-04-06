 
checkAd

DGAP-News Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 13:20  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: APICORP / Key word(s): Annual Results
Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020

06.04.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020

- Net income increased to USD115 mn despite fallout from COVID-19 pandemic

- Balance sheet grew by 7.5% to USD7.89 bn

- Corporate Banking and Treasury & Capital Markets portfolios up 6% and 13%, respectively

- Improvement in key financial and risk metrics, including highest ever liquidity ratio (349%) and capital adequacy (31%).

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, 6 April 2021: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) (www.APICORP.org), a multilateral development financial institution, announces that its Board of Directors recommended to the General Assembly the approval of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Continuing its record performance, the Corporation posted a 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net income despite the fallout of the unprecedented COVID-19 global crisis - from USD112 mn in 2019 to USD115 mn in 2020.

The key drivers include a 6% y-o-y growth in APICORP's Corporate Banking portfolio to reach USD3.9 bn, as well as a 13% y-o-y growth in its Treasury & Capital Markets portfolio, which also netted USD46 mn in capital gains, a 488% increase from the prior year.

Moreover, the Corporation's balance sheet increased from USD7.34 bn to USD7.89 bn in 2020, a 7.5% y-o-y uptick which is higher than the 5% CAGR recorded over the past five years. Key financial and risk metrics also continued their steady improvement, as the Corporation recorded its highest ever liquidity ratio at 349% and increased its capital adequacy ratio to 31% (+1% y-o-y), as well as reducing its leverage level from 2.5x in June 2020 to 2.23x in December 2020.

Apart from demonstrating the strength and resilience of APICORP's financial position, the robust financial and risk metrics enabled APICORP to retain its 'Aa2' rating with a stable outlook from Moody's and earned its inaugural 'AA' rating with a stable outlook by Fitch - the only regional financial institution in MENA to hold two 'AA' ratings.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020 DGAP-News: APICORP / Key word(s): Annual Results Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Ups Net Income By 3% in 2020 06.04.2021 / 12:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEWS RELEASEArab Petroleum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
DGAP-News: Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC) Signs EUR 100M Loan Agreement with PKF PCC
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: BPG Buliding Partners Group setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der GSB Gerüstbau fort
EQS-News: Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...