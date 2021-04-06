Record Tradeweb Volume Averages More Than $1 Trillion Per Day in March and First Quarter 2021

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported record total trading volume for March 2021 of $24.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was a record $1.07tn, an increase of 7.3 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the first quarter of 2021, total trading volume was a record $65.1tn and ADV was a record $1.06tn, an increase of 18.0% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.77.

Tradeweb reported record ADVs for March in swaps and swaptions ≥ 1-year, as well as in European credit. In addition, Tradeweb captured 7.3% of U.S. High Yield TRACE share, a record for the platform. Tradeweb also reported ADV records for the first quarter of 2021 in U.S. and European government bonds, mortgages, rates derivatives, U.S. High Grade bonds, U.S. High Yield bonds, European Credit, Chinese bonds, Repurchase Agreements, and European ETFs. Tradeweb's share of fully electronic TRACE volume in the first quarter of 2021 was 10.1% for U.S. High Grade, up from 5.9% in the first quarter of 2020, and 4.0% for U.S. High Yield, up from 2.0% over the same period last year.