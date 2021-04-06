Record Tradeweb Volume Averages More Than $1 Trillion Per Day in March and First Quarter 2021
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported record total trading volume for March 2021 of $24.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was a record $1.07tn, an increase of 7.3 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the first quarter of 2021, total trading volume was a record $65.1tn and ADV was a record $1.06tn, an increase of 18.0% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.77.
Tradeweb reported record ADVs for March in swaps and swaptions ≥ 1-year, as well as in European credit. In addition, Tradeweb captured 7.3% of U.S. High Yield TRACE share, a record for the platform. Tradeweb also reported ADV records for the first quarter of 2021 in U.S. and European government bonds, mortgages, rates derivatives, U.S. High Grade bonds, U.S. High Yield bonds, European Credit, Chinese bonds, Repurchase Agreements, and European ETFs. Tradeweb's share of fully electronic TRACE volume in the first quarter of 2021 was 10.1% for U.S. High Grade, up from 5.9% in the first quarter of 2020, and 4.0% for U.S. High Yield, up from 2.0% over the same period last year.
Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “I believe we are in the early days of a new normal for electronic trading, led by stronger client engagement and accelerated trends in both adoption and innovation. March 2021 trading volumes soared, with monthly ADV handily exceeding the historic level reached back in March 2020. We also outperformed some broader market trends in March, including in U.S. Treasuries where Tradeweb volume climbed 18% YoY as overall volumes across Treasury markets declined.”
March Highlights
RATES
- U.S. government bond ADV was up 17.7% YoY to $113.4bn, and European government bond ADV was down 1.8% YoY to $31.0bn.
- Tradeweb continued to see strong activity in streams and session-based trading in U.S. Treasuries. Steady global government bond issuance and heightened volatility remained supportive of trading overall.
- Mortgage ADV was down 6.1% YoY to $201.9bn.
- A more measured pace of rates has tempered activity this month. However, Fed purchase commitments remained positive overall for the broader market.
- Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 14.5% YoY to $222.1bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was down 1.2% YoY to $315.4bn.
- Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year were particularly active at the start of the month, driving a record in that product group. Activity in swaps/swaptions < 1-year was notably lower in comparison to March 2020, when global central banks took swift and extraordinary action. Tradeweb also saw record client trading via request-for-market (RFM) lists in March.
CREDIT
