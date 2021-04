Washtec AG (update)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 644m

BUY, PT EUR 59.00 (+22% potential)

Research_update

What’s it all about? WashTec reported a decent Q4 2020 with an improved financial position, and group sales and EBIT margin surpassed the updated guidance. Despite the challenging economic backdrop, the company targets up to 3% yoy sales development and over 5% yoy rise in EBIT in 2021. With average ROCE in the range of 25%, WashTec banks on a high-quality business model, backed by its superior market position and sticky subscription services. We therefore believe that it is not a question if WashTec will return to its old highs in terms of sales and earnings power but merely a question of when. We maintain our BUY recommendation and raise our price target to EUR 59.00 (old EUR 49.90)

