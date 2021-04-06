 
CURIO Announces Auction of American Gods NFTs And Commits to Combat Climate Change

The entertainment-focused NFT platform will plant one tree for every dollar spent on first-of-its-kind auction in partnership with Aspiration

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio, the premier NFT platform for premium entertainment brands and musical artists, announced today it is launching an NFT auction of all the first editions of the officially licensed digital collectibles from American Gods: Lakeside Collection. Produced by Fremantle, the "American Gods" TV series is a fantasy drama series based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning 2001 novel of the same name. 

In partnership with socially conscious financial services company Aspiration, Curio will plant a tree for every dollar spent on the auction, reaffirming its commitment to combat climate change and offset the environmental impact of its operations.

The auction includes ten first edition NFTs: The seven primary characters from season three of "American Gods," plus the first editions of the three bonus NFTs that were offered as incentives for collectors. Curio enables passionate fans to connect to the show and characters in new ways, while also capitalizing on the potential of the booming NFT market.

Aspiration is a socially conscious financial services company that is often described as the operating system of the good economy. The company's Plant Your Change software enables businesses and individual consumers to plant millions of trees every month around the world.

"We built Curio to create a digital platform where fans, collectors, and NFT enthusiasts could engage in deeper relationships with the brands they love," said Juan M. Hernandez, CEO of Curio.  "The American Gods: Lakeside Collection first editions auction enables passionate fans to own a digital collectible of the storied franchise.  Environmental sustainability is a core value of our team, which we want to build into the DNA of our platform. We are thrilled about our new partnership with Aspiration, which enables us to focus on the fans while advancing critical efforts to plant trees and address climate change."

The American Gods: Lakeside Collection auction launches Friday, April 9th at 4:00 PM PDT and runs through Sunday, April 11th, at 4:00 PM PDT. To ensure fans don't miss out, a bid in the final 10 minutes will extend the deadline by 10 minutes.

ABOUT CURIO
Curio delivers a new universe to serve fans through digital collectibles, driven by state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Working with the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Curio brings innovative, cutting-edge engagement opportunities to delight fans and provide new ways to enhance their relationship with brands. To learn more, please visit: https://oncurio.com/

 



