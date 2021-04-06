 
checkAd

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: 15th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: 15th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

06.04.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
6 April 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

15th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the completion of the 15th Lifting ("Lifting") at the Aje Field, part of OML 113 offshore Nigeria.

The Lifting totalled 225,000 barrels (52,000 barrels were left in the tank) with a net share of 27,675 barrels to ADM, which equates to ADM's paying interest of approximately 12.3%. The nominated offtake partner for the Lifting was La Chorale, a global energy & commodity trading company. The temporary drop in volume from the previous Lifting announced in October 2020, reflects a decision from the JV Partners to carry out a more thorough and extended period of maintenance on the FPSO while oil prices were depressed. This ensures the JV Partners can take full advantage of the assets production levels going forwards, while benefiting from the subsequent uplift in oil prices.

The proceeds of the Lifting will be applied against the project debt, significantly reducing the outstanding balance. The JV Partners remain in discussion in respect of project level debt and any potential mitigating actions and associated reduction in project overheads and the Company will update the market once an agreement has been reached.

ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field and this is the first lifting since the Company finalised an agreement in December 2020 to consolidate its interest in the asset. Covering an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria, Aje is an oil producing asset rich in gas and condensate reserves and currently has two producing wells, Aje-4 and Aje-5.

Seite 1 von 4
ADM Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: 15th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ADM Energy PLC: 15th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field 06.04.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
DGAP-News: Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC) Signs EUR 100M Loan Agreement with PKF PCC
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: BPG Buliding Partners Group setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der GSB Gerüstbau fort
EQS-News: Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call
24.03.21
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising
23.03.21
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise