CSI Partners with CivITas Bank Solutions to Provide Managed Services to Hundreds of Community Banks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has partnered with CivITas Bank Solutions, an affiliate of Bankers’ Bank of the West, to provide CivITas community bank customers with comprehensive and reputable managed services solutions.

CSI empowers financial institutions across the U.S. by providing secure access to cloud-based managed services that include a robust mix of both fully hosted and co-managed services. CSI holds 22 total managed services product endorsements among 18 state banking associations.

As a non-competing champion of community banks, CivITas Bank Solutions—a trusted provider of information security consulting services to community banks in the western states and Great Plains region—provides high-quality products and services, as well as industry expertise, to hundreds of community bank clients. With the managed services solutions that CSI provides, CivITas Bank Solutions will be able to furnish its customers with a complete, secure managed services solution that supports them around the clock, no matter which core banking platform they use.

“For me, one of the qualities that distinguishes CSI as an industry leader is its ability to draw on extensive banking knowledge in developing products that effectively meet the needs of today’s banks,” said Anne Benigsen, President, CivITas Bank Solutions. “CSI has the ability and willingness to scale up its managed services offerings to community banks’ unique needs. Our family of companies serves community banks of all sizes across many states, so the flexibility CSI brings to the table is essential.”

The partnership between CivITas Bank Solutions and CSI is a natural fit, as both organizations value responsive customer service, innovative products and a commitment to keeping community banks relevant and strong.

“From our innovative vCIO services to protecting against the latest cyber threats, our managed services offerings are designed to alleviate the burden of IT management so financial institutions are free to do what they do best,” said Kurt Guenther, CSI’s group president of Business Solutions. “We are thrilled to receive such a glowing endorsement from an organization like CivITas, and are pleased to partner with them to offer managed services solutions to their customers that will provide desired outcomes and peace of mind.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About CivITas Bank Solutions

Bankers’ Bank of the West has served community banks for over 40 years. The bank is subject to the same audits and exams as community banks–distinguishing it from other providers–and has leveraged that experience when founding CivITas Bank Solutions to meet the real-world technology and information security services needs of community banks at reasonable prices. https://bbwest.com/consulting-solutions/is-it-services/

