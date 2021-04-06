 
Teva Canada Amplifies Commitment to Canadian Caregivers

Extending its ongoing commitment to caregivers through the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy (CFP) program, and recognizing the significant toll COVID-19 has had on the caregiver community over the past year, Teva Canada today unveiled new resources and programming to support the mental health challenges caregivers often experience.

Teva Canada amplifies commitment to Canadian caregivers with new resources to support and improve mental health. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introduced on National Caregiver Day, these added resources support and acknowledge the important role that Canada’s eight million caregivers play in providing unpaid care to a family member or friend with a physical, cognitive or mental health condition.

“A year into the pandemic, continued uncertainty and isolation have disrupted all our normal routines and made caregivers particularly vulnerable to mental health issues as they take on more responsibilities to keep loved ones safe. The need to provide tools and resources to help caregivers cope has never been greater,” says Teva Canada General Manager, Christine Poulin. “Faced with their own stresses as front-line workers, pharmacists continue to be a vital connection to caregivers, identifying and helping those who are overwhelmed and struggling. With the addition of new tools through the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy Program, pharmacists will be able to help caregivers cope better with the challenges of caring for those with chronic conditions and leverage their own resilience.”

Recent Teva research1 indicates 43 per cent of the global population identify themselves as caregivers, yet one-in-four (24 per cent) do not have enough support to properly care for the individual they care for. A further 22 per cent of respondents say they have altered their daily routine as a result of becoming a caregiver and 32 per cent say caring has taken a large emotional toll on them. A Statistics Canada report released in November 2020, also indicated that senior caregivers reported a number of unmet caregiving needs with 33 per cent indicating they would like information and advice and 29 per cent requiring help from a medical professional.2

