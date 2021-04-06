Altius Provides First Quarter 2021 Project Generation Update and Announces Retirement of Board Member

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to update its Project Generation (“PG”) business activities and its public junior equities portfolio. The market value of equities in the portfolio at March 31, 2021 was $54.2 million, compared to $52.2 million at December 31, 2020. This portfolio value does not include equity sales amounts, which exceeded new investment amounts by $2.5 million during the quarter, the value of various share purchase warrants or optional property-based milestone share payments yet to be received. An updated list of the public equity holdings has been posted to the Altius website (Link). A summary of PG business highlights for the quarter is provided below.

The Altius executive team and Board of Directors also wish to recognize the dedicated service of outgoing board member Don Warr, whose formal retirement became effective on March 31, 2021. Brian Dalton, CEO, commented, “Don has contributed to the growth of Altius with unwavering passion and professionalism throughout his 15-year tenure. I know I speak for the whole team in expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have worked with this always straight-shooting gentleman and in offering him our collective well wishes in all of his future pursuits.”