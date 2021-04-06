Bloomin’ Brands Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

The notes will be issued jointly and severally by Bloomin’ Brands and its wholly-owned subsidiary OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC. The notes will be guaranteed by each of Bloomin’ Brands’ existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries (other than OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC) that are guarantors or borrowers under its senior secured credit facilities or certain other indebtedness.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Bloomin’ Brands intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facilities, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering. Concurrent with the offering, Bloomin’ Brands intends to refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities by entering into new senior secured credit facilities. At the time of this release, the size, tenor, terms and pricing of the proposed new senior secured credit facilities are not final. The consummation of the notes offering is conditioned upon the closing of the new senior secured credit facilities and the consummation of the new senior secured credit facilities is conditioned upon the consummation of the sale of the notes.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws, and thus, the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. Bloomin’ Brands has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Bloomin’ Brands operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.