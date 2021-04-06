 
Tokens.com and COIN Hodl Announce Receipt of NEO Conditional Approval for Listing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. ("Tokens") and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) ("COIN") are pleased to announce that they have received the conditional approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO") for the listing on NEO of the issuer resulting from the previously announced reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens (the "Transaction"). NEO is a senior stock exchange that offers enhanced liquidity and increased access to retail and institutional investors.

In connection with the Transaction, among other things, Tokens will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of COIN, all of the outstanding common shares of Tokens will be exchanged for COIN Shares, and COIN will change its name to "Tokens.com Corp.", or such other name as determined by Tokens.

"Through our unique business plan, we've created significant shareholder value as a private entity," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens. "We're now ready to bring our platform to a broader audience through a public listing on the NEO."

In conjunction with the conditional approval to list the COIN Shares on NEO, COIN will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for delisting of the COIN Shares from the TSXV. The migration is not expected to impact the ability of current COIN shareholders to trade COIN Shares following the completion of the Transaction, although trading will remain halted until the Transaction has closed. The trading symbol for the COIN Shares, before and after the completion of the Transaction, is expected to remain "COIN".

Listing of the COIN Shares is subject to COIN and Tokens fulfilling all of NEO's listing requirements on or before June 10, 2021, including the minimum distribution requirements, and will be subject to receipt of final approval of the NEO, as well as any other necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. Completion of the Transaction is also subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

None of the COIN Shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any COIN Shares in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
COIN Hodl Announces Sale of Del Carmen Royalty
16.03.21
Tokens.com Announces Closing of $25 Million Private Placement
10.03.21
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover