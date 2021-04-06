GAP (GOLF ASSOCIATION OF PHILADEPHIA) ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVIDENT BANK

“We are excited to partner with GAP. This is a terrific opportunity for Provident to form an alliance with a highly-respected organization that has a long-standing tradition of service to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and COO, Provident Bank. “Our organizations’ shared values and commitment to excellence make GAP an ideal partner,” he added.

Broomall, PA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAP, the Golf Association of Philadelphia , announced today a corporate partnership with Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution. Provident Bank, which has a more than a 180-year history of commitment to customers, employees and communities, will become the Official Bank of GAP and the presenting sponsor of the Joseph H. Patterson Memorial Cup. The Patterson Cup is the second oldest championship in GAP at 119 years old. It serves as the Association’s stroke-play championship. The Patterson Cup is set for Aug. 4-5 at Manufacturers’ Golf & Country Club in Ft. Washington, Pa. In addition, as a corporate partner, Provident Bank will receive several marketing and promotional assets, as well as access to VIP hospitality experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome Provident Bank as a GAP corporate partner,” said Oscar L. Mestre, GAP President.“Provident’s commitment will not only allow us to continue providing a wide range of services to our individual Members and Member Clubs, it will enable us to enhance our offerings and deliver added benefits on all levels.”

“Provident Bank understands the value and impact of GAP services across our region. Between the reach of our communications platforms, the depth of our championships and playing opportunities, and the strength of our ties to both the golf and business communities in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and northern Delaware, Provident Bank will be able to associate with the game of golf in a powerful way and leverage this partnership throughout the region,” said Mark Peterson, GAP Executive Director.

About GAP

Celebrating Amateur Golf since 1897, GAP, also known as the Golf Association of Philadelphia, is the oldest regional or state golf association in the United States. It serves as the principal ruling body of amateur golf in its region. The Association’s 300 Member Clubs and 80,000 individual members are spread across the Eastern half of Pennsylvania and parts of Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. The GAP’s mission is to promote, preserve and protect the game of golf.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

