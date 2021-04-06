 
GFG Strengthens Board of Directors and Adds Strategic Technical Advisor

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Lisa Riley has been appointed as an independent member to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Carl Edmunds as a strategic technical advisor.

“On behalf of GFG, I am pleased to welcome Lisa and Carl to the team. The combination of these two individuals will strengthen our strategic planning and technical depth as we strive to be a North American gold exploration leader,” stated Patrick Downey, Chair of the Board. “Lisa brings significant experience in global capital markets, stakeholder relations and finance. Carl’s significant technical expertise and vast experience across the Abitibi will undoubtedly provide value in our quest to make the next gold discovery.”

Board Addition – Lisa Riley
Lisa has nearly 30 years of experience in global capital markets, finance, mining advisory and government relations. Currently, Lisa serves as an independent consultant to mining companies in addition to her work developing investment products for launch in Argentina. Prior to consulting, Lisa held senior roles in equity research and institutional sales with Santander Investment, Lehman Brothers, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities. Lisa has served as a director to several mining companies and is currently on the board of Star Diamond Corp. Lisa holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto and is fluent in English, French and Spanish.

Strategic Technical Advisor Addition – Carl Edmunds
Carl has over 30 years’ experience in the global mining industry and was most recently the Chief Geologist and Vice President of Exploration at SSR Mining for over 8 years, prior to its US$5.0 billion merger with Alacer Gold in September 2020. Prior to SSR Mining, he was Chief Geologist at AuRico Gold and its predecessor, Northgate Minerals, and held senior roles with Homestake Mining earlier in his career. Carl has significant experience in the Timmins Gold District and throughout the Abitibi region of Ontario. Carl holds a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Edinburgh.

