Brink’s Acquires Largest Privately Owned Provider of ATM Services in the U.S.

PAI Acquired for $213 Million, Expected to Generate Approximately $30 Million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021
Provides Full Range of Managed Services for Approximately 100,000 ATMs
Adds Management Depth and Technology, Expands Brink’s ATM Service Capabilities
Strengthens “Strategy 2.3” Platform in North America

RICHMOND, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced its acquisition of PAI, Inc., the largest privately-held provider of ATM services in the U.S., for $213 million. On a current full-year basis, PAI is expected to generate revenue of approximately $320 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $30 million. Given the acquisition’s closing date of April 1, PAI is expected to add approximately $240 million of revenue and $22 million of adjusted EBITDA to the company’s 2021 results and is expected to be accretive this year. Based in its new headquarters in Dallas, Texas, PAI employs 225 people across three major U.S. locations and another 12 field locations. The acquisition was financed using available cash and the company’s existing credit facility.

PAI offers a full range of managed services and tools for ATM owner-operators and PAI-owned ATMs, including its SaaS-based technology platform (AMP+), which maximizes ATM network performance and provides real-time visibility. PAI’s field services are built around its VTS (Vantage Technical Services) cash management and maintenance solution for ATM devices. Core services include remote device management, transaction processing, bank sponsorship, technology updates and product development. PAI maintains its own software development and services team in Billings, Montana.

Strategic Rationale
A primary goal of Brink’s Strategy 2.3 is to offer ATM solutions integrated with other Brink’s solutions to provide complete, end-to-end cash management. PAI provides Brink’s with a platform of proprietary ATM services and more than 100,000 ATM service locations in the U.S., accelerating its execution of Strategy 2.3 initiatives in North America. In Europe, Brink’s has entered into agreements to take full ownership and provide managed services to financial institutions for more than 11,000 ATMs. With PAI’s capabilities, Brink’s will offer a more complete and technology-rich range of bundled ATM services to U.S. retailers, banks and credit unions through multi-year service contracts that generate recurring revenue streams.

