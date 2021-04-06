 
Olema Oncology Appoints Oncology Biotech Executive Yi Larson, MBA, to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

  • Ms. Larson Brings Significant Biotech Operational Leadership and Global Healthcare Banking Expertise to Olema as the Company Continues to Advance Its Pipeline
  • Longstanding Olema Director Dr. Frank McCormick to Transition from Board of Directors and Return to His Position as Chairman of Olema’s Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced the appointment of Yi Larson to the company’s Board of Directors, and the transition of longstanding Olema director Frank McCormick, Ph.D., F.R.S., D.Sc., to Chair of Olema’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“Yi joins Olema at a pivotal time, as we advance the clinical development of our lead program, OP-1250, in breast cancer, and expand our research and development operations,” said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema. “Her demonstrated global operational expertise as Chief Financial Officer of Turning Point Therapeutics, coupled with her extensive capital markets and healthcare banking experience, position her well to provide valuable insights and experience to the Board. We also are fortunate to have Dr. McCormick continue to advise the company as Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board. Given his significant track record in starting and advising numerous successful oncology companies, and his experience on our Board of Directors since 2014, his support and guidance have been immeasurable and have enabled us to move into the clinic with OP-1250.”

“I am impressed with Olema’s science on the estrogen receptor and the potential of its pipeline to improve the lives of women living with breast cancer, and I could not be more excited to join Olema’s Board of Directors as it advances its clinical trials of OP-1250,” said Ms. Larson.

“On behalf of Olema and the Board of Directors, I welcome Yi to the Board and look forward to working with her as we execute on the company’s mission,” said Ian Clark, Chairman of the Olema Board of Directors. “I am also pleased that Dr. McCormick will continue to advise Olema and our scientific and clinical teams on strategies to advance our pipeline. We thank him for his significant contributions to the company as a director.”

17.03.21
Olema Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
10.03.21
Olema Oncology Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021