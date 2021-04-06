Thryv Named G2 Leader in 14 Categories for Spring 2021

Thryv earned 14 G2 Leader awards, breaking last quarter’s record for most honors in a single quarter. The Leader distinction is G2’s highest level award, followed by the High Performers, Contenders, and Niche player levels. Thryv was named a Leader for Small Business for the sixth quarter in a row, and an overall Leader among competitors across all categories.

Dallas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY ), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small business, has been named a leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Spring 2021 Reports. G2 is an online tech marketplace where technology users can discover and review technology and make informed decisions when purchasing software.

For the Spring quarter, G2 named Thryv the No. 3 payment gateway choice among small businesses, narrowly behind No. 2 Apple Pay. PayPal leads the category.

“This is remarkable progress for Thryv and our payment processing service, ThryvPay, which we launched in late 2020,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “We designed ThryvPay specifically for service-based businesses, and it’s clearly resonating that they needed a payments option tailored for them. We are delighted to see how ThryvPay and all of the other flexible payment features inside Thryv are meeting the needs of small business owners nationwide.”

In addition to payments, Thryv provides a multitude of functionality in its platform, such as a newly enhanced and verticalized CRM, marketing automation, online scheduling, relationship management and more. Leading in these categories within G2 has once again earned Thryv’s place as a Momentum Leader for the third quarter in a row.

Thryv added two new G2 Leader categories this quarter: Easiest to Use for Small Business and Best Support for Small Business. Reviewers repeatedly mentioned how these two areas set Thryv apart.

“Thryv has catapulted my business to a wider audience. It's made on-the-go invoicing and receiving payments a snap, and the entire team has been absolutely delightful to work with,” said verified Thryv user and G2 reviewer, Gina Surrette, who owns GMS Inspection Services. “They walk me through the things I don't understand and help set me up for success across the board.

“I truly can't say enough about every person I have interacted with so far!”

Additional G2 Spring Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv include: