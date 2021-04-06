Dominion Water Reserves Grants Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 8, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Sources Sainte-Cécile and Saint-Élie de Caxton water rights located in the Province of Québec, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all the issued and outstanding shares of 3932095 Canada Inc. and Source Sainte-Cécile Inc. from Ranch Turpin Inc. (“RTI”) in consideration of the issuance of 4,720,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of the Corporation.

Germain Turpin, President CEO for both the Corporation and RTI, said, "We are pleased with the completion this acquisition, as it brings additional capacity, including a natural resurgence source, and we will continue to focus on growing its portfolio in the coming months."