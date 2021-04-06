Dominion Water Reserves Grants Options
MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 8, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Sources Sainte-Cécile and Saint-Élie de Caxton water rights located in the Province of Québec, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all the issued and outstanding shares of 3932095 Canada Inc. and Source Sainte-Cécile Inc. from Ranch Turpin Inc. (“RTI”) in consideration of the issuance of 4,720,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of the Corporation.
Germain Turpin, President CEO for both the Corporation and RTI, said, "We are pleased with the completion this acquisition, as it brings additional capacity, including a natural resurgence source, and we will continue to focus on growing its portfolio in the coming months."
Related Party Transaction
The Acquisition constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), given that Germain Turpin, the President and CEO of the Corporation controls RTI. The Corporation is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, given that the fair market value of the consideration paid under the Acquisition does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Acquisition has been approved by the independent directors of the Corporation. The Corporation filed a material change report in respect of the Acquisition, but was not able to file at least 21 days before the closing date of the Acquisition as the Corporation required closing the Acquisition on an expedited basis for sound business reasons and in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.
Early Warning Report
Prior aforementioned transactions, Mr. Turpin, President, CEO and shareholder of the Corporation, directly and indirectly, held 17,305,555 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 3,649,066 Shares. Following the completion if the transactions, he will have control and direction over an aggregate of 20,025,555 Shares and 3,649,066 convertible securities, representing 21.57% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 24.53% on a partially-diluted basis.
