Otonomy to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced its participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy, will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com). An archived webcast of the presentation will also be available on the same web page shortly after the live event.