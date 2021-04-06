 
ParcelPal Announces Integration of Dispatch Science as its Delivery Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the integration of Dispatch Science as its last mile delivery and cross docking platform. Dispatch Science is an easy-to-use delivery management software that lets you automate everything – from route planning, to dispatching, to billing. This should also result in an annualized cost savings to the Company as well as help us as we have continued to expand due to increased demand.

Rich Wheeless stated, “Due to the growth we have had and onboarding many new customers, it was time for us to integrate a platform that would be simple, flexible and scalable. We looked at numerous providers in this space and this was an excellent choice for us. I am also anticipating by the integration of this platform an annualized cost savings for us as well. We looking forward to working with Dispatch Science for many years to come.”

The Company looks forward to providing further material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.
OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries - info@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

 


05.04.21
ParcelPal Announces Deal with Bayshore Specialty Rx (subsidiary of Bayshore Health)
01.04.21
ParcelPal Announces Ontario Expansion with Oco Meals
15.03.21
ParcelPal Closes $1,050,000 USD Financing to Support Record Growth
09.03.21
ParcelPal Announces Pilot Agreement with Global Food Service Company
08.03.21
ParcelPal Announces Agreement with One of Vancouver's Leaders in the Meal Kit Delivery Space

17.12.20
ParcelPal - delivery by app