ACI Worldwide Honored with Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Real-Time Payments

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that global consultancy Frost & Sullivan has honored the company with the Product Leadership Award for Real-Time Payments.

Frost & Sullivan’s Product Leadership Award recognizes organizations offering a product or solution with attributes that deliver the best quality, reliability, and performance in the industry. The consultancy identifies multiple strategic imperatives for successful solutions providers, including strategic implementation, adherence to various regulations worldwide, seamless customer service, the ability to support multiple payment schemes, and agility.

According to Frost & Sullivan, “ACI successfully navigates the complex industry landscape, leveraging more than four decades of market tenure to secure its future as a leading real-time payments provider. Through continuous product development, strategic market maneuvering, and adaptability, ACI has built a strong foundation while delivering unmatched value to its global client base.” Frost & Sullivan also highlights ACI’s agility, stating “the payments industry requires market participants to be agile and flexible. ACI exemplifies these qualities through its ability to adjust to clients’ needs quickly and seamlessly.”

“2020 was a year that challenged banks and financial institutions to adapt to market changes very quickly, and ACI’s customers were able to make efficient and correct decisions to meet the challenge,” said Vikrant Gandhi, senior industry director, Frost & Sullivan. “ACI stepped up to the test amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, impressing Frost & Sullivan with its product flexibility, reliability, and overall quality. Frost & Sullivan continues to be impressed by ACI’s efforts to build on this foundation.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for real-time payments product leadership,” said Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide. “We were among the first to recognize the tremendous value of real-time payments, and as we see more governments, banks, merchants, billers, and consumers recognize its value, they are turning to us for both our industry-leading solutions and our extensive global and local expertise.”

ACI currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes around the world, including Zelle and TCH in the U.S. Approximately 50 percent of the UK’s Faster Payments and 75 percent of Hungary’s AFR transactions are processed through the ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments solution. The ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments solution is also the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia’s Real-Time Retail Payments Platform (RPP). Additionally, ACI has customers using its solution to access Singapore FAST and the Australian NPP (New Payments Platform).

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

