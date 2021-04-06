 
checkAd

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 13:50  |  39   |   |   

Issues Conditional Notice of Redemption for 6.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company,” “Uniti,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (together, the “Issuers”), have commenced an offering of $570 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “new notes”). The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and on a senior secured basis by each of its subsidiaries (other than the Issuers) that guarantees indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and the Company’s existing secured notes (except initially those subsidiaries that require regulatory approval prior to guaranteeing the new notes). The new notes and the subsidiary guarantees will be secured by first-priority liens on substantially all of the assets of the Issuers and the subsidiary guarantors (other than certain excluded assets), which liens also ratably secure the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and existing secured notes.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the new notes to fund the redemption (the “Redemption”) in full of the outstanding 6.00% senior secured notes due 2023 (the “2023 secured notes”), including related premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing. The notice of redemption issued today for the 2023 secured notes is conditioned upon completion of one or more debt financings in an aggregate principal amount of at least $570 million. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2023 secured notes.

The new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. The new notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 3


Uniti Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Issues Conditional Notice of Redemption for 6.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company,” “Uniti,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Registered Direct Offering
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Uniti Group Inc. Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report