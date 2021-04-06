PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.
The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13718107.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005032/en/
