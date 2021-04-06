Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.