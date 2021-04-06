 
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

About Alnylam

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), OXLUMO (lumasiran), and Leqvio (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New England Journal of Medicine
29.03.21
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day
23.03.21
Alnylam to Present Full 9-Month Results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the American Academy of Neurology Virtual Annual Meeting 2021
11.03.21
Alnylam Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Summary
09.03.21
Soleo Health to Administer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ GIVLAARI (givosiran) for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria in Adults