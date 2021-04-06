 
UnitedHealthcare Awards $240,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations in Ohio

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio has awarded $240,000 in maternal health grants to five community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities and expanding access to care.

“The rate of preterm births and low birth weight infants continues to rise, and in Ohio disproportionately impacts Black women,” said Mike Roaldi, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio. “UnitedHealthcare has been working to address these issues through multiple avenues. We know that we must look beyond what happens in the doctor’s office to address all needs of a mother and her babies. We know we cannot do this alone, so we are committed to supporting organizations that share our goal to improve the health of women and children and are grateful for all they do.”

The five grant recipients include:

  • Black Lactation Circle-Central Ohio – Serving Greater Columbus; $28,000 to expand current breastfeeding support programs and provide resources to address social determinants of health.
  • Breastfeeding Outreach for Our Beautiful Sisters – Serving Cincinnati; $42,000 to support a doula trained in breastfeeding, program expansion and overhead expenses.
  • Cradle Cincinnati/Queens Village – Serving Cincinnati; $50,000 to continue to develop community led solutions for Black infant mortality by supporting personnel, operations, supplies, transportation and child care.
  • Healthy Moms & Babes – Serving Cincinnati; $45,000 to support the outreach mobile health van that includes health care and community health workers providing pregnancy, glucose, mental health and blood pressure testing.
  • Restoring Our Own Through Transformation – Serving the state of Ohio; $75,000 to support a perinatal support doula, operational costs, and expansion of their current model of care.

“We are beyond grateful for the support we received from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio. With the support from UnitedHealthcare we will be able to offer duration support for the breastfeeding mothers and babies in the community,” said Dr. Janelle McClain, CEO/executive director, Breastfeeding Outreach to Our Beautiful Sisters.

