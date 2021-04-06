UnitedHealthcare Awards $240,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations in Ohio

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio has awarded $240,000 in maternal health grants to five community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities and expanding access to care.

“The rate of preterm births and low birth weight infants continues to rise, and in Ohio disproportionately impacts Black women,” said Mike Roaldi, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio. “UnitedHealthcare has been working to address these issues through multiple avenues. We know that we must look beyond what happens in the doctor’s office to address all needs of a mother and her babies. We know we cannot do this alone, so we are committed to supporting organizations that share our goal to improve the health of women and children and are grateful for all they do.”