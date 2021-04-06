 
UnitedHealthcare Awards More than $285,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Eight Community Organizations in Mississippi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi has awarded more than $285,000 in maternal health grants to eight community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities and expanding access to care.

“Poor maternal and infant health outcomes remain unacceptably high across the country, and particularly in Mississippi, with Black women and infants bearing a disproportionate burden of adverse outcomes,” said Jeff Wedin, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi. “UnitedHealthcare is committed to supporting organizations that are improving the health of women and their babies, and we are grateful for all they do.”

The eight grant recipients include:

  • Catholic Charities, Inc – Serving the state of Mississippi; $48,000 to support its Born Free/New Beginnings program, a residential treatment facility for pregnant and parenting women who identify as chemically dependent.
  • Delta Health Alliance – Serving the Mississippi Delta; $40,000 to provide baby supplies, build a women's advisory council and train staff.
  • Diaper Bank of the Delta – Serving North Mississippi; $10,000 to provide essential items such as diapers, blankets, books and information about the diaper bank to low-income women delivering at local hospitals.
  • Edwards Street Fellowship Center – Serving Hattiesburg; $40,000 to support its diaper and feminine product banks, and women's health program.
  • Pickles & Popsicles Inc. – Serving Jackson; $10,000 to advocate and support moms through the mental, emotional and physical tolls of motherhood while connecting moms to vital community resources.
  • Mississippi Public Health Institute/The Jackson Safer Childbirth Experience – Serving Jackson; $77,700 to expand postpartum and perinatal mood disorder support for families, develop a support group for new parents and a community-based doula program, and train a board-certified lactation consultant.
  • Mississippi SIDS & Infant Safety Alliance – Serving the state of Mississippi; $20,000 to support the Cribs for Kids Program that provides cribs to families in need, and the Baby Basics Program that provides safe sleep training to expectant parents.
  • Spring Initiative's Baby University – Serving Clarksdale; $40,000 to support the program's Uplifting Mamas Community Doula Program that provides pregnant and postpartum women with the support they need during pregnancy and the first three months after delivery.

“With this funding, we will be able to provide much needed support to pregnant women and new families through local community-based doulas. By training these doulas to become breastfeeding consultants, we can support new moms who may be breastfeeding for the first time,” said Tennille Collins, MPH, program manager, Mississippi Public Health Institute. “I’m excited about the opportunity we have to bolster a network with support groups and counselors to assist families after giving birth.”

