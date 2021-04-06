UnitedHealthcare Awards More Than $276,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Six Community Organizations in Tennessee

“Pregnant women in the U.S. are increasingly experiencing adverse maternal and birth outcomes, particularly Black women,” said Keith Payet, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. “UnitedHealthcare believes that we must identify and support high-risk mothers early and throughout their care journey including after birth, through partnerships with national and local community-based organizations.”

The six grant recipients include:

“Nashville Diaper Connection's mission is to ensure that every baby in Nashville has enough diapers to remain clean, dry and healthy. We leverage Nashville Diaper Connection's partner network and our diaper donations to improve crucial maternal, infant and toddler health outcomes,” said Doug Adair, CEO and founder of Nashville Diaper Connection. “This maternal health grant allows us to better serve high-risk mothers and babies while working toward our goal of “No Child Wet Behind.”

"Centering the needs of women, mothers, children and families is central to what the reproductive justice framework was intended to accomplish. Ensuring that women and mothers can lead a healthy life, raise healthy families and live in compassionate and sustainable communities is not only our responsibility as human rights advocates, but as neighbors and servants in our community,” said Cherisse Scott, CEO and founder, SisterReach. “Our partnership with UnitedHealthcare allows us to address and provide some of the practical and immediate needs vulnerable people and families in Shelby County require. In March, we launched Pearl's Pantry, named in honor of my dearly departed mother. The program will feature a food pantry and clothes closet for the entire family. Participants will also be connected to other programs and resources SisterReach and our program partners provide."