 
checkAd

Helios Technologies Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:03  |  55   |   |   

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that John Shea has been promoted to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer effective June 1, 2021. Mr. Shea has worked for the Company’s subsidiary, Enovation Controls LLC (“Enovation”), since 2014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005217/en/

New Chief Commercial Officer: John Shea (Photo: Business Wire)

New Chief Commercial Officer: John Shea (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new corporate role, Mr. Shea will be central to Helios’ strategy to leverage the talent of the organization and drive organic growth both in current and new market verticals.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “John brings significant expertise into this new, critical role for our organization. His extensive international experience, ability to drive sales organizations and depth of technical knowledge with customer requirements will be valuable in our efforts to deepen our market reach with our product offerings while expanding the markets we serve as we advance our technologies. Our purpose and mission are clear, and our strategy is well defined. We must now put in place the structure and right people that will be the force multiplier for the effective execution of our augmented strategy and key value streams. I am confident that John, as Chief Commercial Officer, will be a success in helping to drive our growth.”

Mr. Shea began his career at Borg-Warner and rapidly advanced to roles of greater responsibility. Regal-Beloit acquired the business from Borg-Warner in 1996 where John became the National Sales and Marketing Manager servicing both the marine and industrial markets. In 2001, he joined ZF Marine where he continued to grow his reputation in the marine industry both as Regional Service Manager and OEM Sales Manager. He joined Enovation in 2014 prior to its being acquired by Helios in 2016. He progressed through several roles there and most recently served as Enovation’s Vice President of Sales. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Providence College in 1989.

Mr. Shea commented, “I am excited to help drive the growth narrative of Helios Technologies. We are building on our foundation as a leading specialty niche provider of hydraulics and electronics solutions in a variety of markets and enhancing our competitive advantages through innovation and responsiveness.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

Helios Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that John Shea has been promoted to the new role of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Helios Technologies Declares 98th Sequential Quarterly Cash Dividend