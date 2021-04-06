Helios Technologies Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that John Shea has been promoted to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer effective June 1, 2021. Mr. Shea has worked for the Company’s subsidiary, Enovation Controls LLC (“Enovation”), since 2014.

New Chief Commercial Officer: John Shea (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new corporate role, Mr. Shea will be central to Helios’ strategy to leverage the talent of the organization and drive organic growth both in current and new market verticals.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “John brings significant expertise into this new, critical role for our organization. His extensive international experience, ability to drive sales organizations and depth of technical knowledge with customer requirements will be valuable in our efforts to deepen our market reach with our product offerings while expanding the markets we serve as we advance our technologies. Our purpose and mission are clear, and our strategy is well defined. We must now put in place the structure and right people that will be the force multiplier for the effective execution of our augmented strategy and key value streams. I am confident that John, as Chief Commercial Officer, will be a success in helping to drive our growth.”

Mr. Shea began his career at Borg-Warner and rapidly advanced to roles of greater responsibility. Regal-Beloit acquired the business from Borg-Warner in 1996 where John became the National Sales and Marketing Manager servicing both the marine and industrial markets. In 2001, he joined ZF Marine where he continued to grow his reputation in the marine industry both as Regional Service Manager and OEM Sales Manager. He joined Enovation in 2014 prior to its being acquired by Helios in 2016. He progressed through several roles there and most recently served as Enovation’s Vice President of Sales. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Providence College in 1989.

Mr. Shea commented, “I am excited to help drive the growth narrative of Helios Technologies. We are building on our foundation as a leading specialty niche provider of hydraulics and electronics solutions in a variety of markets and enhancing our competitive advantages through innovation and responsiveness.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

