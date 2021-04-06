 
checkAd

Forma Automotive Will Implement QAD Adaptive ERP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:05  |  79   |   |   

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Forma Automotive will upgrade to the latest version of QAD Adaptive ERP and deploy it in the QAD Cloud. Forma is also implementing QAD Automation Solutions to automate inventory transactions.

San Antonio, Texas-based Forma Automotive belongs to the Santana Group of companies. It has been a QAD customer since 2015 and leverages QAD ERP solutions at automotive manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. Forma is the first Hispanic, woman-owned direct tier I supplier to Toyota and was launched in 2014 to provide fully assembled Tacoma truck beds at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas. Today, Forma specializes in outsourced manufacturing and quality solutions in addition to providing quality goods and services to Toyota.

Experiencing accelerated growth, Forma needed the ability to produce faster, more accurate forecasts for MRP while staying aligned with rapidly changing industry best practices to keep pace and position itself for further expansion in 2021. After a successful QAD implementation at Forma’s facility at Toyota’s new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, Forma reviewed its systems to devise a strategy to handle its anticipated growth. As a result, Forma decided to move their ERP infrastructure to the cloud, taking advantage of the scalability, reliability and security provided by QAD.

“Forma’s new manufacturing project required the ability to manage a much more complex environment than that of our current production program,” said Forma General Manager Jose Peralta. “Everything from our total number of components, number of variations, our customers’ release strategy, our number of locations and the required production rate, grew exponentially in complexity. We turned to QAD and QAD Channel Partner Strategic Information Group for a solution and went through their discovery process. This led to their final proposal, which met our requirements and timing expectations.”

“This project happened because a longtime customer was happy with the QAD solution and with the years of support provided by QAD’s partner, Strategic Information Group,” said QAD Senior Vice President, North America Mike Brunnick. “This strong relationship combined with past project success gave Forma the confidence to move to the QAD Cloud. We believe that the cloud is a strategic decision, not just an implementation option. The long-term benefits of the cloud, allowing companies to scale quickly, providing improved uptime and overall security, make it a smart choice for manufacturing companies, especially global companies like Forma with facilities in more than one country.”

Seite 1 von 5
QAD Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Automotive Will Implement QAD Adaptive ERP QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Forma Automotive will upgrade to the latest version of QAD Adaptive ERP and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
QAD DynaSys Announces the Release of DSCP 2021
31.03.21
QAD Announces Enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and Related Solutions Designed to Help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises Manage Disruption
26.03.21
QAD's Stephen Dombroski Named to the 2021 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain
24.03.21
QAD Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
16.03.21
QAD India Wins Global HR Excellence Award for Organizations with Best Employee Relations Practices