Forma Automotive Will Implement QAD Adaptive ERP

San Antonio, Texas-based Forma Automotive belongs to the Santana Group of companies. It has been a QAD customer since 2015 and leverages QAD ERP solutions at automotive manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. Forma is the first Hispanic, woman-owned direct tier I supplier to Toyota and was launched in 2014 to provide fully assembled Tacoma truck beds at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas. Today, Forma specializes in outsourced manufacturing and quality solutions in addition to providing quality goods and services to Toyota.

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA ) (Nasdaq: QADB ), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Forma Automotive will upgrade to the latest version of QAD Adaptive ERP and deploy it in the QAD Cloud. Forma is also implementing QAD Automation Solutions to automate inventory transactions.

Experiencing accelerated growth, Forma needed the ability to produce faster, more accurate forecasts for MRP while staying aligned with rapidly changing industry best practices to keep pace and position itself for further expansion in 2021. After a successful QAD implementation at Forma’s facility at Toyota’s new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, Forma reviewed its systems to devise a strategy to handle its anticipated growth. As a result, Forma decided to move their ERP infrastructure to the cloud, taking advantage of the scalability, reliability and security provided by QAD.

“Forma’s new manufacturing project required the ability to manage a much more complex environment than that of our current production program,” said Forma General Manager Jose Peralta. “Everything from our total number of components, number of variations, our customers’ release strategy, our number of locations and the required production rate, grew exponentially in complexity. We turned to QAD and QAD Channel Partner Strategic Information Group for a solution and went through their discovery process. This led to their final proposal, which met our requirements and timing expectations.”

“This project happened because a longtime customer was happy with the QAD solution and with the years of support provided by QAD’s partner, Strategic Information Group,” said QAD Senior Vice President, North America Mike Brunnick. “This strong relationship combined with past project success gave Forma the confidence to move to the QAD Cloud. We believe that the cloud is a strategic decision, not just an implementation option. The long-term benefits of the cloud, allowing companies to scale quickly, providing improved uptime and overall security, make it a smart choice for manufacturing companies, especially global companies like Forma with facilities in more than one country.”