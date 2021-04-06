Absolute Software Enables Customers to Identify and Address Potential Endpoint Security Risks With Additional Platform Enhancements

Anchored by its firmware-embedded position in more than half a billion endpoints, Absolute’s patented Persistence technology enables an unbreakable two-way connection to devices, applications and data. Leveraging Absolute’s unparalleled visibility, IT and Security administrators can create custom rules to be alerted to a wide range of device or user-related events, such as IP address changes, removal of device hardware, or the disabling of security controls; take immediate action to freeze or wipe the device, and protect sensitive data; and capture the insights needed to demonstrate timely action was taken.

“The number of endpoint devices operating out of physical reach and off the corporate network has made it more challenging than ever for IT and Security admins to identify where their organization might be most vulnerable or exposed to risk,” said Ameer Karim, Executive VP of Product Management at Absolute. “These platform enhancements signal our ongoing commitment to delivering the visibility, intelligence, and self-healing capabilities our customers need to ensure devices and data remain protected, and critical applications stay healthy and resilient.”

Absolute also announced it is enabling customers to extend the power of Absolute’s persistent, self-healing connection to more mission-critical applications, recently adding support for Lenovo Device Intelligence. Through Absolute’s Application Persistence service, joint customers can ensure Lenovo Device Intelligence remains active and resilient on every endpoint – and in turn, enable IT to continuously monitor device health and quickly resolve any potential device issues or failures before they materialize.

In addition to Lenovo Device Intelligence, Absolute Resilience customers have the ability to persist more than 40 leading security agents, including those from ESET, Fortinet, Netskope, VMware, and others. A full list of the currently supported apps that comprise Absolute’s Application Persistence ecosystem can be found here.

Customers who would like to learn more about purchasing Absolute’s Application Persistence service as a standalone add-on to their current product offering should contact their authorized Absolute reseller or an Absolute sales representative.

To learn more about how Absolute’s undeletable defense platform enables always-connected visibility and Self-Healing Endpoint security, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005283/en/