Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Preliminary Revenue and Financial Results of Second Quarter Fiscal Year ‘21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo Integrated Sciences”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, announced today preliminary revenue and other financial results for its Fiscal Year 2021 second quarter period ended February 28, 2021.

  • Revenues for the three months ended February 28, 2021 were $2,075,894, representing a decrease of $352,970, or 14.5%, from $2,428,864 for the same period in 2020. The decrease in revenue is principally due to the relative decrease in patient clinic visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had not begun to impact clinic visits during this period in 2020.
  • Operating costs for the three months ended February 28, 2021 were $2,077,390, representing an increase of $1,083,618, or 109%, from $993,772 for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating costs is principally due to an increase in amortization of intangible assets, common stock issued for services including services related to our successful uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Markets, salary expense due to hiring of senior level executives, and legal fees related to the Company’s Nasdaq listing and filing of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3.
  • Net loss for the three months ended February 28, 2021 was $1,339,870, representing an increase of $835,386, or 165.6%, from $504,484 for the same period in 2020. The increase in net loss is principally due to a 14.5% decline in revenue and an increase in operating costs related to an increase in amortization of intangible assets, common stock issued for services including services related to our successful uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Markets, salary expense due to hiring of senior level executives, and legal fees related to the Company’s Nasdaq listing and filing of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “With the COVID-19 global pandemic having now impacted and challenged our business for over one year, our entire team has risen to the challenge and shown tremendous flexibility and ability to adapt. While the current environment remains challenging, we believe our financial condition is strong and we look ahead to the remainder of 2021 with optimism and dedication to growth.”

