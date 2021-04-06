 
Renesas Launches RX23W Module with Bluetooth for System Control and Wireless Communication on IoT Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RX23W Module with full Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy support for system control and wireless communication on IoT endpoint devices. Featuring the RX23W 32-bit RX MCU supporting fully integrated Bluetooth Low Energy communication, the new RX23W module is equipped with an antenna, oscillator and custom-matched circuit. The new module is certified under Radio Law for multiple countries, including Japan and the United States (Note), and is Bluetooth SIG certified. This eliminates the need for additional RF design work, tuning, or specialized RF knowledge, allowing customers to use the module as it is, shortening new product development time. The very small 6.1 mm x 9.5 mm, 83-pin LGA package makes it possible to design more compact devices with fewer external components, reducing the bill of materials (BOM) cost. This improves the development efficiency of IoT endpoint devices such as home appliance, healthcare and sports and fitness equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005312/en/

Renesas RX23W module with Bluetooth for system control and wireless communication (Graphic: Business Wire)

The RX23W MCU incorporated in the new module supports full Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy communication support including long-range and 2 Mbps data throughput. It delivers excellent communication characteristics, with reception sensitivity level of −105 dBm at 125 kbps. Built around Renesas’ RXv2 CPU core, the RX23W MCU provides outstanding computing performance, operating at a maximum clock frequency of 54 MHz together with outstanding power efficiency, making it ideally suited for system control. The RX23W also incorporates Renesas’ exclusive security function, the Trusted Secure IP (TSIP), that provides robust protection against threats to IoT devices such as eavesdropping, tampering, and viruses. In addition, the RX23W MCU has a rich set of peripheral functions that is indispensable to IoT devices, including touch key, USB, and CAN functions.

