New Sense360 by Medallia Intelligence Dashboards Empower Restaurants to Drive Positive Business Outcomes

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience management and engagement, today announced the launch of a new self-service restaurant insights dashboard, Intelligence for Restaurants, from Sense360 by Medallia. Powered by machine learning, these user-friendly dashboards offer instant access to the powerful insights restaurants need to understand top drivers of brand perceptions and performance, overall market performance and customer loyalty over time.

“The restaurant industry is changing at an unprecedented speed, with new channels like delivery emerging, new competitors entering the space and grocery stores rolling out prepared food offerings. Restaurants need to respond faster than ever and, with our new Intelligence dashboards, they can get answers to their most pressing questions instantly and react in real-time. With actionable data right at their fingertips, key decision makers have the tools they need to rethink their marketing strategy, enhance the customer experience and drive business outcomes,” said Eli Portnoy, SVP and GM of Sense360 by Medallia.