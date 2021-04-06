 
New Sense360 by Medallia Intelligence Dashboards Empower Restaurants to Drive Positive Business Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience management and engagement, today announced the launch of a new self-service restaurant insights dashboard, Intelligence for Restaurants, from Sense360 by Medallia. Powered by machine learning, these user-friendly dashboards offer instant access to the powerful insights restaurants need to understand top drivers of brand perceptions and performance, overall market performance and customer loyalty over time.

“The restaurant industry is changing at an unprecedented speed, with new channels like delivery emerging, new competitors entering the space and grocery stores rolling out prepared food offerings. Restaurants need to respond faster than ever and, with our new Intelligence dashboards, they can get answers to their most pressing questions instantly and react in real-time. With actionable data right at their fingertips, key decision makers have the tools they need to rethink their marketing strategy, enhance the customer experience and drive business outcomes,” said Eli Portnoy, SVP and GM of Sense360 by Medallia.

Intelligence for Restaurants offers

  • Access to powerful insights to understand how one brand is performing against its competitors
  • Instant analysis backed by machine learning to track all KPIs and trend anomaly tracking and make strategic business decisions
  • Answers to critical questions about brand perceptions to highlight what perceptions drive performance
  • Industry benchmarks to see how they’re doing compared to the competition
  • Rich behavioral profiles by key customer segments with insights on key attributes and shopping patterns

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

