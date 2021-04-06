Avaya Names John Youri SVP Strategy and Global Alliances to Amplify Focus on Strategic Partnerships that Deliver Innovation, Value and Differentiation to its Enterprise Customers

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today appointed John Youri as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Global Alliances. Youri will lead strategic relationships with key technology partners, to develop and implement fully integrated cloud-based solutions and capabilities that drive revenue growth for Avaya and its partners, and deliver increased value for customers.

“Avaya’s ecosystem of technology partners is unmatched, and provides a tremendous advantage to our clients through increased innovation and unique capabilities enabling them to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences with our Avaya OneCloud solutions,” said Stephen Spears, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Avaya. “The deep engagement we have with our alliance partners is a key facet of Avaya’s strategy, and will play a strong role in our future direction. John is a tremendous addition to our leadership team and will identify and develop go-to-market strategies for an expanding portfolio of technology partners that add exceptional value to our current and prospective customers, and identify incremental opportunities to drive growth.”

Youri comes to Avaya with a track record of success across enterprise software and cloud. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances for Talkdesk, a cloud-based contact center software provider. Prior to that, Youri spent over four years at Amazon Web Services in a variety of senior-level roles leading strategic alliances, channel solution providers, and strategic go-to-market collaboration agreements. He also previously led Cloud Partnerships at SuccessFactors, serving in a number of key roles during a thirteen-year career at SAP.

“The Avaya OneCloud platform offers the broadest portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions in the industry, and a growing number of technology leaders are working with us to develop and deliver innovation in areas like AI, cloud, and collaboration on the OneCloud platform,” Youri said. “I am excited to join Avaya to further accelerate the capabilities we’re delivering to customers that support new ways of working, engaging and collaborating, enabling them to provide experiences that matter to their own customers and employees.”