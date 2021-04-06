 
checkAd

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  90   |   |   

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of David P. Abney and Robert “Bob” W. Dudley to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Abney retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., a multinational package delivery and supply chain management company in 2020. He served as CEO beginning in 2014 and previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of UPS. Mr. Abney had an accomplished and highly successful 46-year career at UPS, including executive management roles in operations, international development, logistics, sustainability and engineering across all facets of the UPS global transportation network. During his time as Chief Executive Officer of UPS, Mr. Abney served on the Board of Directors of Catalyst, a global nonprofit working to advance women into senior leadership and board positions. He also previously served as a leader on The Business Roundtable. Mr. Abney currently serves as a director of Macy’s, Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation, and serves on the Business Council. Mr. Abney holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Delta State University.

Mr. Dudley is the retired Group Chief Executive of BP, p.l.c., a British multinational oil and gas company, a position he held from 2010 to 2020. Mr. Dudley had a distinguished career with BP and its predecessors spanning over 40 years, serving in a broad range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international and executive roles. Since 2016, he has chaired the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a CEO-led initiative that aims to accelerate the oil and gas industry response to climate change. Mr. Dudley currently serves as a director of Rosneft, the largest publicly traded oil company in the world, and has been recently nominated for the board of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. He also serves on the Business Council, was a member of the Business Roundtable and is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Mr. Dudley has dual American and British citizenship and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MIM from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (now part of Arizona State University), and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Seite 1 von 2


Freeport-McMoRan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of David P. Abney and Robert “Bob” W. Dudley to its Board of Directors. Mr. Abney retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., a multinational …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:42 Uhr
Ideas Daily TV: DAX mit einem Rekord nach dem anderen / Marktidee: Freeport-McMoRan
31.03.21
Freeport-McMoRan: Aktie in spannender Konstellation
24.03.21
Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
1.026
Freeport-McMoRan -- one of the cheapest companies in North America