Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of David P. Abney and Robert “Bob” W. Dudley to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Abney retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., a multinational package delivery and supply chain management company in 2020. He served as CEO beginning in 2014 and previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of UPS. Mr. Abney had an accomplished and highly successful 46-year career at UPS, including executive management roles in operations, international development, logistics, sustainability and engineering across all facets of the UPS global transportation network. During his time as Chief Executive Officer of UPS, Mr. Abney served on the Board of Directors of Catalyst, a global nonprofit working to advance women into senior leadership and board positions. He also previously served as a leader on The Business Roundtable. Mr. Abney currently serves as a director of Macy’s, Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation, and serves on the Business Council. Mr. Abney holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Delta State University.

Mr. Dudley is the retired Group Chief Executive of BP, p.l.c., a British multinational oil and gas company, a position he held from 2010 to 2020. Mr. Dudley had a distinguished career with BP and its predecessors spanning over 40 years, serving in a broad range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international and executive roles. Since 2016, he has chaired the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a CEO-led initiative that aims to accelerate the oil and gas industry response to climate change. Mr. Dudley currently serves as a director of Rosneft, the largest publicly traded oil company in the world, and has been recently nominated for the board of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. He also serves on the Business Council, was a member of the Business Roundtable and is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Mr. Dudley has dual American and British citizenship and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MIM from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (now part of Arizona State University), and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.