Vocera Chief Marketing Officer Named a 2021 MM+M Hall of Femme Honoree

“Kathy excels at inspiring and empowering her team and peers. She always steps up to every challenge; and during 2020, when the challenges were even greater, she pivoted our marketing strategy quickly in many innovative and successful ways, while never losing sight of the safety and well-being of her team members around the globe,” said Brent Lang, chairman and CEO of Vocera. “I am very proud of Kathy and this well-deserved accolade honoring her many achievements.”

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer Kathy D. English is one of 24 women to be named a 2021 MM+M Hall of Femme honoree. MM+M’s Hall of Femme honors healthcare marketing professionals who set the bar extremely high within their organizations and industry.

English was selected as a Hall of Femme honoree out of more than 120 nominations. Now in its sixth year, MM+M selects women who have achieved success within their organizations, inspired colleagues and, through innovative and transformative work, elevated the practice of healthcare marketing to new heights.

“All you need to do is get on a single Zoom call to understand the incredible feat so many women are pulling off this year. Work, parenthood, teaching, life – I am absolutely amazed, which is why our Hall class is bigger this year than usual,” said editor-in-chief and GM of MM+M, Steve Madden.

English and the other 2021 Hall of Femme honorees will be profiled in the July/August print issue of MM+M and recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on June 3. This event, held in partnership with GENYOUth, will include online networking and panel discussions with experts providing women with the tools and insights needed to help them chart a path to the C-suite.

“I cannot think of a time (at least not in my lifetime) where women, especially those in the healthcare space, deserved to be recognized and celebrated more than they do at this very moment," Haymarket Studio’s senior manager and MM+M Hall of Femme host Kara Giannecchini said.

