 
checkAd

Canterra Minerals Announces the Appointment of Asa East as Vice President of Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Asa East, B.Sc., to the position of Vice President, Exploration (“VPx”), bolstering its highly experienced technical team.

Mr. East is an exploration geologist with over 15 years mineral exploration experience throughout the North American Cordillera, Western Africa, and Far East Russian Gold Districts. Mr. East has spent the last 11 years in various positions with Kinross Gold Corporation at several of its regions and mine sites across the globe, most recently serving as Director of Exploration for North America. During his tenure with Kinross, Mr. East contributed to several resource growth projects and generative exploration initiatives that have added significant value to the mine life at multiple operations. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. East worked with Underworld Resources Inc, as part of the team that discovered the Golden Saddle Resource, which was subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010. During his career, Mr. East has managed technical activities on a variety of deposit types and geologic terranes, developing a strong technical understanding of orogenic, epithermal, intrusion related, and Carlin type gold systems.

“Asa brings a wealth of gold exploration experience from across the globe in every type of gold deposit setting and has been successful in adding resources and reserves and making discoveries from Russia to Ghana to Nevada. We are very excited to have him join the Canterra team and begin leading the summer exploration program on the Wilding Gold Project on the island of Newfoundland,” stated Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO of Canterra.

About Canterra Minerals
Canterra is earning a 100% interest in the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 236km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery and Tru Precious Metals’ Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. A $2.75 million exploration program is underway, focusing on drilling and surface exploration on the Wilding Gold Project. This program will include additional diamond drilling on the existing zones and follow up trenching and diamond drilling on numerous targets identified from previous soil geochemistry sampling. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canterra Minerals Announces the Appointment of Asa East as Vice President of Exploration VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Asa East, B.Sc., to the position of Vice President, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Crushing the Rock and Loading the Pad
14:20 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Euro Sun Mining leitet die nächste Entwicklungsstufe ein
11:53 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Ready Set Gold findet passenden Schlüssel für sein Northshore Projekt
09:35 Uhr
Videoausblick: Alles bullisch, oder was?
09:05 Uhr
Tocvan: Hochgradige Neuentdeckungen mit bis zu 19,9 g⁄t Gold und 735 g⁄t Silber
08:53 Uhr
Sitka Gold : Countdown läuft - War der jüngste Bohrerfolg eine Entdeckung?
07:27 Uhr
Während der Markt schläft: Dieser Junior kommt dem Ziel näher, Goldproduzent zu werden
07:00 Uhr
Marc Friedrich: "Dax 30.000, Bitcoin 100.000, Gold wird alles outperformen - Flucht in Sachwerte"
05.04.21
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces April Investor Webinar Schedule
05.04.21
Angus Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:54 Uhr
77.177
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
04.04.21
10
Goldpreiscrash muss abgesagt werden
03.04.21
8
Echtheitsprüfung Edelmetalle
30.03.21
3
Schwäche: Goldpreis fällt stark - die Ursachen
30.03.21
596
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading