Canterra Minerals Announces the Appointment of Asa East as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Asa East, B.Sc., to the position of Vice President, Exploration (“VPx”), bolstering its highly experienced technical team.



Mr. East is an exploration geologist with over 15 years mineral exploration experience throughout the North American Cordillera, Western Africa, and Far East Russian Gold Districts. Mr. East has spent the last 11 years in various positions with Kinross Gold Corporation at several of its regions and mine sites across the globe, most recently serving as Director of Exploration for North America. During his tenure with Kinross, Mr. East contributed to several resource growth projects and generative exploration initiatives that have added significant value to the mine life at multiple operations. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. East worked with Underworld Resources Inc, as part of the team that discovered the Golden Saddle Resource, which was subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010. During his career, Mr. East has managed technical activities on a variety of deposit types and geologic terranes, developing a strong technical understanding of orogenic, epithermal, intrusion related, and Carlin type gold systems.