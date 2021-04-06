Canterra Minerals Announces the Appointment of Asa East as Vice President of Exploration
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the
appointment of Asa East, B.Sc., to the position of Vice President, Exploration (“VPx”), bolstering its highly experienced technical team.
Mr. East is an exploration geologist with over 15 years mineral exploration experience throughout the North American Cordillera, Western Africa, and Far East Russian Gold Districts. Mr. East has spent the last 11 years in various positions with Kinross Gold Corporation at several of its regions and mine sites across the globe, most recently serving as Director of Exploration for North America. During his tenure with Kinross, Mr. East contributed to several resource growth projects and generative exploration initiatives that have added significant value to the mine life at multiple operations. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. East worked with Underworld Resources Inc, as part of the team that discovered the Golden Saddle Resource, which was subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010. During his career, Mr. East has managed technical activities on a variety of deposit types and geologic terranes, developing a strong technical understanding of orogenic, epithermal, intrusion related, and Carlin type gold systems.
“Asa brings a wealth of gold exploration experience from across the globe in every type of gold deposit setting and has been successful in adding resources and reserves and making discoveries from Russia to Ghana to Nevada. We are very excited to have him join the Canterra team and begin leading the summer exploration program on the Wilding Gold Project on the island of Newfoundland,” stated Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO of Canterra.
About Canterra Minerals
Canterra is earning a 100% interest in the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 236km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery and Tru Precious Metals’ Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. A $2.75 million exploration program is underway, focusing on drilling and surface exploration on the Wilding Gold Project. This program will include additional diamond drilling on the existing zones and follow up trenching and diamond drilling on numerous targets identified from previous soil geochemistry sampling. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.
