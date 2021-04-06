 
Blucora Board Sends Letter to Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Notes Significant Concerns About Ancora Nominees, Plan and Conduct

Stockholders Urged to Vote “FOR” ALL of Blucora’s Highly Qualified Directors on
the BLUE Proxy Card

DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, today mailed a letter to stockholders concerning the Company’s upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on April 21, 2021. Blucora’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” ALL of Blucora’s highly qualified director candidates on the BLUE proxy card. 

The text of the letter is as follows: 

---------

April 6, 2021

To our stockholders:

I am writing you on behalf of the Blucora Board of Directors in advance of this year’s annual meeting of stockholders seeking your support for the incumbent directors on the BLUE proxy card.

Our Board Has Been Actively Overseeing Blucora

As a board, we believe Blucora’s two tax-focused businesses (TaxAct, a tax-preparation software business, and Avantax, a wealth management business with software tools) both have significant growth and value creation opportunities. And, we believe that having them together in one company affords us unique opportunities. As JP Morgan recently wrote in a research note:

“We think there is a strong opportunity to create synergies between TaxAct and Avantax... [The] ability to tie accounting, wealth management, income tax filing together is the Holy Grail.”

JP Morgan research April 1, 20211

In the middle of 2019, our Board determined that the management team was not executing the optimal strategy to drive value in these businesses. We acted decisively: over the course of several months, we planned for, and implemented, a change in leadership, replacing both the CEO and CFO. Since January 2020, we have supported our new CEO, Chris Walters, as he rebuilt the Company’s senior management team.

Mr. Walters brings strong leadership experience along with decades of expertise in financial services tools and software, consumer-facing digital applications and organizational transformation. Before becoming CEO, he was a vocal advocate for the difficult changes that were necessary for Blucora, and, after considering both external and internal candidates with the help of an executive search firm, he was our Board’s top choice for leading the Company forward. We were thankful that he agreed to take on the task of transforming Blucora.

