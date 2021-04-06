NioBay Initiates Test Works for the Production of Battery Grade Niobium

NioBay has identified a number of companies, including Toshiba, QuantumScape, and other private companies, who are making use of niobium to develop revolutionary battery technologies. Niobium-based materials enable super-fast charging times (1 to 10 minutes or a charge rate of 60C to 6C), increased battery safety, long cycle life (+10,000 charge cycles) and improved Electric-Vehicle (EV) performance.

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“ NioBay ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) an Environmental Sustainable Governance Indegenous (ESGI) Company is pleased to announce the beginning of a series of hydrometallurgical process testing for the production of battery grade niobium at its James Bay Niobium project located on Moose Cree First Nation traditional territory, 42 km south of Moosonee, Ontario.

“Current EV technology is unable to compete with the performance, reliability and re-fueling times associated with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles; with Niobium based technologies that is no longer the case. Niobium based batteries will charge cleaner, safer, and faster than ICE Vehicles. I’m delighted to be part of the green revolution, and projects that are the seed to the change”, commented Company Chairman Serge Savard.

It is NioBay’s understanding that CBMM the world’s leading niobium producer, estimates that yearly niobium oxide demand, driven by growth in the battery market, will increase from 100 tonnes in 2020 to 45,000 tonnes by 2030.

Notable figures in the world of chemistry, including Prof. John B. Goodenough, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, support the use of Niobium in the next generation of battery technology.

“New niobium battery technology will completely change our perceptions of electric vehicles, but the benefits of niobium are not just limited to passenger EVs”, said Claude Dufresne, President & CEO of NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay believes that the role of niobium in future batteries will serve to complement its other advantages, including high heat resistance, strength, and weight reduction when combined with steel.

“When you combine all these advantages together, you have something special, and it is likely that we will soon see niobium batteries in commercial vehicles, Formula E racing cars, power tools, automated warehouse vehicles, and robotics. Even eVTOL flying cars are in the spot light, with niobium based technologies providing both the power and weight reduction necessary for electric aircraft to take off vertically.”