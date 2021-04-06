 
checkAd

NioBay Initiates Test Works for the Production of Battery Grade Niobium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) an Environmental Sustainable Governance Indegenous (ESGI) Company is pleased to announce the beginning of a series of hydrometallurgical process testing for the production of battery grade niobium at its James Bay Niobium project located on Moose Cree First Nation traditional territory, 42 km south of Moosonee, Ontario.

NioBay has identified a number of companies, including Toshiba, QuantumScape, and other private companies, who are making use of niobium to develop revolutionary battery technologies. Niobium-based materials enable super-fast charging times (1 to 10 minutes or a charge rate of 60C to 6C), increased battery safety, long cycle life (+10,000 charge cycles) and improved Electric-Vehicle (EV) performance.

“Current EV technology is unable to compete with the performance, reliability and re-fueling times associated with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles; with Niobium based technologies that is no longer the case. Niobium based batteries will charge cleaner, safer, and faster than ICE Vehicles. I’m delighted to be part of the green revolution, and projects that are the seed to the change”, commented Company Chairman Serge Savard.

It is NioBay’s understanding that CBMM the world’s leading niobium producer, estimates that yearly niobium oxide demand, driven by growth in the battery market, will increase from 100 tonnes in 2020 to 45,000 tonnes by 2030.

Notable figures in the world of chemistry, including Prof. John B. Goodenough, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, support the use of Niobium in the next generation of battery technology.

“New niobium battery technology will completely change our perceptions of electric vehicles, but the benefits of niobium are not just limited to passenger EVs”, said Claude Dufresne, President & CEO of NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay believes that the role of niobium in future batteries will serve to complement its other advantages, including high heat resistance, strength, and weight reduction when combined with steel.

“When you combine all these advantages together, you have something special, and it is likely that we will soon see niobium batteries in commercial vehicles, Formula E racing cars, power tools, automated warehouse vehicles, and robotics. Even eVTOL flying cars are in the spot light, with niobium based technologies providing both the power and weight reduction necessary for electric aircraft to take off vertically.”

Seite 1 von 2
Niobay Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NioBay Initiates Test Works for the Production of Battery Grade Niobium MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) an Environmental Sustainable Governance Indegenous (ESGI) Company is pleased to announce the beginning of a series of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Join NioBay at the 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference