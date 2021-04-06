Virtu Announces Appointments of Co-Chief People Officers

In their new roles, Ms. Mooney and Ms. White will develop and enhance Virtu’s people-first culture through employee development, mentorship, diversity and inclusion, and leadership programs, to help employees identify and cultivate their unique skills and optimize their impact to drive Virtu’s continued success.

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced the appointments of Mary Mooney and Raya White to Virtu’s senior management team, in the newly created roles of Co-Chief People Officers.

“As our new co-Chief People Officers, Mary and Raya will combine their expertise and experience to oversee the implementation of Virtu’s strategy to attract and retain top talent globally,” said Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu. “Virtu is a company founded on values that all employees can be proud of and Mary and Raya will help ensure that our culture of inclusivity and merit is reflected in everything we do.”

Ms. Mooney has performed various roles within the company that range from Operations to Business Development to Human Resources. As Global Head of Recruiting, Ms. White has played an instrumental role in helping match Virtu teams with top candidates and also creating meaningful internship programs.

Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Mary was vice president at Goldman Sachs in their Securities Division and focused on electronic trading. Mary earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2011 and a BSBA in Accounting from Bucknell University in 2005. She currently sits on the board of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation.

Raya White joined Virtu in 2016, bringing extensive experience from the technology sector, including most recently at Apple (seven years) where she helped launch and develop marketing strategies for iTunes before moving into recruitment software startup. Raya earned her BS in Corporate Communications from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:

Investor & Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com