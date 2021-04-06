 
checkAd

Virtu Announces Appointments of Co-Chief People Officers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced the appointments of Mary Mooney and Raya White to Virtu’s senior management team, in the newly created roles of Co-Chief People Officers.

In their new roles, Ms. Mooney and Ms. White will develop and enhance Virtu’s people-first culture through employee development, mentorship, diversity and inclusion, and leadership programs, to help employees identify and cultivate their unique skills and optimize their impact to drive Virtu’s continued success.

“As our new co-Chief People Officers, Mary and Raya will combine their expertise and experience to oversee the implementation of Virtu’s strategy to attract and retain top talent globally,” said Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu. “Virtu is a company founded on values that all employees can be proud of and Mary and Raya will help ensure that our culture of inclusivity and merit is reflected in everything we do.”

Ms. Mooney has performed various roles within the company that range from Operations to Business Development to Human Resources. As Global Head of Recruiting, Ms. White has played an instrumental role in helping match Virtu teams with top candidates and also creating meaningful internship programs.

Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Mary was vice president at Goldman Sachs in their Securities Division and focused on electronic trading. Mary earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2011 and a BSBA in Accounting from Bucknell University in 2005. She currently sits on the board of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation.

Raya White joined Virtu in 2016, bringing extensive experience from the technology sector, including most recently at Apple (seven years) where she helped launch and develop marketing strategies for iTunes before moving into recruitment software startup. Raya earned her BS in Corporate Communications from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:
Investor & Media Relations                                   
Andrew Smith                         
investor_relations@virtu.com
media@virtu.com


Virtu Financial Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtu Announces Appointments of Co-Chief People Officers NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced the appointments of Mary Mooney and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Virtu Mourns the Passing of Longtime Board Member, Jack Sandner
10.03.21
Virtu Analytics Recognized for Innovation by Aite Group