Global Diversified Marketing Group Re-Brands Company Website as All New Snack Marketplace

Our Goal Will Be to Carry 500 Different SKUs of International and Domestic Snacks

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to debut the re-brand of our website properties at 360worldsnacks.com as a one stop snack pantry which will define us as a new exciting snack marketplace.  We eagerly invite all of our valued customers and shareholders to visit the new site and explore the innovative features and listings that have been added and will continue to be added throughout the year.

The new site will start off with our popular branded items and we'll be adding other brands and high velocity products and snacks to this marketplace within the next 120 days. Our initial goal will be to reach 500 different SKUs carried on the platform to please the discerning tastes and preferences of as many different consumers as we possibly can.

To further enhance the value of GDMK product offerings we will provide 2-day free shipping all across the United States. For orders that reach $50 in the cart, we'll also give the consumer an option to add any additional items/SKUs to the cart at a special promotion off the listed price. Why? Because we LOVE our customers and we want to make it easy and fun to have their favorite gourmet snacks ordered and delivered right to their snack pantries!

CEO Paul Adler commented, “With the rapidly growing popularity of the Global Diversified Marketing Group premium snack food lines we knew it was time to rebrand our website to make it a much more inviting and user-friendly experience for all visitors. Since we have so many different kinds of great customers, all with different preferences in the snack food world, we also decided to make a commitment to listing as many different high-quality gourmet items as possible so that everyone can find their favorite choices. Order fulfillment will be easier than ever with special discounts on products when you order more. Enjoy!

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK) Please visit us at: www.360worldsnacks.com 

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

