PMV Pharma Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Charles Baum

"Chuck is a recognized biopharma leader who has made significant contributions in the advancement of precision oncology,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV. “His strong track record of success in building innovative oncology portfolios, from development through commercial launch, will be an ideal complement to our Board as we navigate our lead candidate, PC14856, through the clinic. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board and look forward to leveraging his deep expertise in precision therapeutics that target the genetic drivers of cancer as we advance our pipeline of tumor-agnostic p53 reactivators.”

Dr. Baum said, “PMV’s unmatched expertise in p53 biology and innovative approach to precision oncology has the potential, for the first time, to address the most commonly mutated gene in cancer. I am enthusiastic about the Company’s platform of small molecules that restore the wild-type function of mutated p53 for targeted, and tumor agnostic, therapies. I am excited to join the Board of PMV and look forward to providing my guidance as the Company continues their execution, both in the clinic and across their development pipeline.”

Dr. Baum has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Board Member of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. since 2012. Under his leadership, Mirati has transformed into a precision oncology company focused on advancing its drug discovery and research and delivering novel therapeutics that target the genetic and immunologic drivers of cancer.

Prior to joining Mirati, Dr. Baum was at Pfizer from 2003 to 2012, most recently as Senior Vice President for Biotherapeutic Clinical Research within Pfizer’s Worldwide Research & Development division, and prior to that, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Head of Oncology Development and Chief Medical Officer for Pfizer’s Biotherapeutics and Bioinnovation Center. He was responsible for the development of Pfizer’s oncology portfolio, including Inlyta,* Xalkori* and the approval of Sutent.* Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Baum was at Schering-Plough where he was responsible for the Phase I-IV development of several oncology compounds, including Temodar.* Dr. Baum started his career with academic and clinical positions at Stanford and Emory Universities. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at OncoMyx Therapeutics, Board of Directors member at BCTG Acquisition Corp and on the Scientific Advisory Board at ALX Oncology. He served as a member of the Board of Array Biopharma from 2014 to 2019 when it was acquired by Pfizer and Immunomedics from 2019 to 2020 when it was acquired by Gilead.