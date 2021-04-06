Augmedix to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be
participating in the upcoming 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Augmedix’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.
Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com
Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com
Wertpapier
