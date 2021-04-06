Augmedix to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Augmedix’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.