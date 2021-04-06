 
checkAd

Galectin Therapeutics Launches NAVIGATEnash.com, a Resource for Both Patients and Physicians about its Innovative NASH Cirrhosis Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Galectin Therapeutics is actively recruiting patients into NAVIGATE, its seamless, adaptive Phase 2b/3 study of belapectin for the prevention of esophageal varices in NASH cirrhosis

NORCROSS, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com, its dedicated trial website. The new website intends to educate patients and physicians about liver cirrhosis resulting from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as support NAVIGATE, the Company’s innovative, seamless adaptive Phase 2b/3 study in NASH cirrhosis.

There is currently no treatment to stop the progression and more serious complications of NASH cirrhosis. The NAVIGATE Study is offering patients and their families an opportunity to contribute to the development of the first potential therapy targeted specifically at NASH cirrhosis and designed to improve clinical outcomes.

“Discussions in our broad community tend to focus on investment and intervention in early stages of NASH, with little attention given to patients who have progressed to NASH cirrhosis. However, since assuming my role in September, I have been moved by the determination of this overlooked patient community and the physicians who treat them. Both deserve dedication and investment in finding a meaningful treatment,” said Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics. “NAVIGATEnash.com is not only meant to engage this important community – who may be looking to participate in NAVIGATE – and inform others about NASH cirrhosis, it is intended to send a message to a much broader community that we are willing to overcome the largest challenge in this space.”

“NASH is quickly becoming the number one cause of liver cirrhosis. Unfortunately, the only treatment option for patients who progress to NASH cirrhosis is a liver transplant, something we, at Galectin Therapeutics, hope to change,” said Pol F. Boudes M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Galectin Therapeutics. “We want to provide the necessary information to patients and physicians about our study, since, unlike other clinical trials in NASH, NAVIGATE specifically targets the prevention of a potentially life-threatening manifestation of NASH cirrhosis.”

Seite 1 von 4
Galectin Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galectin Therapeutics Launches NAVIGATEnash.com, a Resource for Both Patients and Physicians about its Innovative NASH Cirrhosis Study Galectin Therapeutics is actively recruiting patients into NAVIGATE, its seamless, adaptive Phase 2b/3 study of belapectin for the prevention of esophageal varices in NASH cirrhosisNORCROSS, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galectin …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Galectin Therapeutics Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
08.03.21
OncoImmunology Publishes Pre-clinical Research Showing Galectin Therapeutics’ Belapectin Galectin-3 Inhibitor Reduces Tumor Progression in Combination with Anti-OX40 Therapy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
5
Galectin Therapeutics