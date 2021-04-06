Galectin Therapeutics Launches NAVIGATEnash.com, a Resource for Both Patients and Physicians about its Innovative NASH Cirrhosis Study

NORCROSS, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT ), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com , its dedicated trial website. The new website intends to educate patients and physicians about liver cirrhosis resulting from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as support NAVIGATE, the Company’s innovative, seamless adaptive Phase 2b/3 study in NASH cirrhosis.

There is currently no treatment to stop the progression and more serious complications of NASH cirrhosis. The NAVIGATE Study is offering patients and their families an opportunity to contribute to the development of the first potential therapy targeted specifically at NASH cirrhosis and designed to improve clinical outcomes.

“Discussions in our broad community tend to focus on investment and intervention in early stages of NASH, with little attention given to patients who have progressed to NASH cirrhosis. However, since assuming my role in September, I have been moved by the determination of this overlooked patient community and the physicians who treat them. Both deserve dedication and investment in finding a meaningful treatment,” said Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics. “NAVIGATEnash.com is not only meant to engage this important community – who may be looking to participate in NAVIGATE – and inform others about NASH cirrhosis, it is intended to send a message to a much broader community that we are willing to overcome the largest challenge in this space.”

“NASH is quickly becoming the number one cause of liver cirrhosis. Unfortunately, the only treatment option for patients who progress to NASH cirrhosis is a liver transplant, something we, at Galectin Therapeutics, hope to change,” said Pol F. Boudes M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Galectin Therapeutics. “We want to provide the necessary information to patients and physicians about our study, since, unlike other clinical trials in NASH, NAVIGATE specifically targets the prevention of a potentially life-threatening manifestation of NASH cirrhosis.”