Nearly half (49 percent) of businesses surveyed said that changes to remote working practices made during lockdown adversely affected their cybersecurity.

40 percent think mobile devices are their company’s biggest IT security threat.

However 45 percent of businesses sacrificed the security of mobile devices to “get the job done.”

Results based on an independent survey of 856 professionals responsible for the buying, managing and the security of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices for their companies.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to quickly support remote working practices, often without proper security measures in place. The Verizon Business Mobile Security Index (MSI) 2021 reveals that many businesses may have left themselves vulnerable and open to cybercriminals in the rush to ensure their workforce could operate remotely. Forty-nine percent of businesses surveyed in the latest edition of Verizon's MSI stressed that changes made to remote working practices during lockdown adversely affected their company’s cybersecurity.

Interestingly, even though 40 percent of businesses surveyed recognized that mobile devices are their company’s biggest IT security threat, 45 percent of them knowingly sacrificed the security of mobile devices to “get the job done” (e.g., meet a deadline or productivity targets) and nearly a quarter (24 percent) sacrificed the security of mobile devices to facilitate their response to restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic caused a global shift in the way organizations operate, many of which ramped up their digital transformation agendas and working models to meet the fast-changing needs of both employees and customers,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “While businesses focused their efforts elsewhere, cybercriminals saw a wealth of new opportunities to strike. With the rise of the remote workforce and the spike in mobile device usage, the threat landscape changed, which for organizations, means there is a greater need to hone in on mobile security to protect themselves and those they serve.”