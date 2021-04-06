 
Sodexo Selected to Provide Nutrition and Environmental Services for Miami Jewish Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

Miami, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today a partnership with Miami Jewish Health, a 26-acre senior living community in the heart of South Florida. Through this partnership, which is set for five years, Sodexo will maintain Miami Jewish Health’s dedication to caring with empathy, while elevating senior dining, optimizing environmental services, and ensuring resident comfort with full housekeeping services.  
 
“We’re excited about this new partnership with Miami Jewish Health,” said Zeta Smith, CEO, Seniors, Sodexo North America. “Not only are we able to provide a wide range of services to Miami Jewish Health, but we’re able to continue enhancing the Quality of Life for more senior residents.”  
 
Sodexo offers expertise in dietetic support and dining assistance with programs specifically designed to meet the needs of the senior community. Residents of Miami Jewish Health will particularly benefit from Sodexo’s expertise in kosher dining. Sodexo also offers proprietary health and well-being programs to certify community safety and ensure infection control.  
 
“The partnership between Sodexo and Miami Jewish Health is a natural fit,” said Ken Arnold, Sodexo District Manager. “Miami Jewish Heath is a pioneer organization committed to empathy and that directly aligns with Sodexo Seniors’ essential pillars to care, to optimize, and to evolve. We’re here to elevate the experience of residents.”  
 
About Sodexo North America   

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, Sodexo contributed over 151,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.   

 

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman
Sodexo
Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com

