I-Mab and ABL Bio Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of Bispecific Antibody TJ-L14B/ABL503 in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, and ABL Bio, Inc. (Kosdaq:298380, hereafter “ABL”), a South Korean biotech specializing in bispecific antibody technology, jointly announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 trial for bispecific antibody TJ-L14B/ABL503. The phase 1 clinical trial is an open-label, multi-center, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), preliminary antitumor activity, maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of TJ-L14B/ABL503 in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors (NCT04762641).



Being developed jointly with ABL, TJ-L14B/ABL503 is a differentiated PD-L1-based bispecific antibody with the PD-L1 arm as the tumor-dependent T-cell activator and the 4-1BB arm as the conditional T cell activator upon tumor engagement. Using ABL’s ‘Grabody-T’ bispecific antibody platform technology, TJ-L14B/ABL503 stimulates 4-1BB activation only in the presence of PD-L1 expressing tumor cells to minimize the risk of off-tumor toxicity. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that the bispecific antibody shows better anti-tumor activity than equimolar doses of single agents alone or in combination.

“Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-L1, have created a new paradigm for cancer treatment; however, they have limitations in their efficacy and response rates,” said Dr. Joan Shen, CEO of I-Mab. “Co-targeting of PD-L1 with a bispecific antibody molecule using this particular platform is postulated to enhance antitumor activity while ensuring the safety of the patients. It may provide an alternative therapeutic approach for patients who have not responded to existing treatments.”

“We are very pleased to advance the clinical development of TJ-L14B/ABL503 as planned,” said Dr. Sang Hoon Lee, CEO of ABL. “With phase 1 trial for TJ-L14B/ABL503 being the first testbed for our Grabody-T bispecific antibody platform, we look forward to validating our company’s technology in the field of cancer immunotherapy.”

“We are excited to be the first center to conduct this study for TJ-L14B/ABL503,” said Dr. Anthony W. Tolcher, FRCPC, FACP, CEO and director of clinical research at NEXT Oncology. “TJ-L14B/ABL503 has demonstrated potential to overcome the adverse toxicity issues of anti-4-1BB antibodies. In collaboration with I-Mab and ABL, we hope for a thorough evaluation to deliver a highly promising treatment for the benefit of cancer patients.” NEXT Oncology is a phase 1 center in the U.S. dedicated to providing patients with advance cancer access to the newest cancer treatments available.