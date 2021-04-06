 
DISH Selects Allot to Protect the United States’ First Cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G Network and its Customers from Cybersecurity Threats

BURLINGTON, Mass. and LITTLETON, Colo., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) announced today that it has chosen Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and Security as a Service (SECaaS) solutions, to provide end-to-end User Plane Protection (UPP) against DDoS and botnet attacks on the United States’ first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network. In addition, DISH will partner with Allot to provide cybersecurity threat protection services for its consumer, MVNO and SMB customers. This protection will cover DISH’s 5G network and off-network activities against cyberattacks such as malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks.

 

“We are thrilled that DISH chose to partner with Allot to help secure its innovative 5G network,” said Erez Antebi, CEO, Allot. “With a distributed core architecture, DISH’s 5G network will be able to rapidly respond and adapt to ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. We look forward to supporting DISH’s deployment of the most secure, open 5G network.”

 

“DISH is deploying a first-of-its-kind, standalone 5G network that is free from the security limitations of traditional 2G, 3G and 4G technologies,” said Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH. “As we develop our 5G network from the ground up, we need security partners to become ingrained in our network and secure us against attack well before a threat occurs. Allot brings the capabilities we need with solutions designed to protect our network and its customers from a wide range of cyberattacks.”

 

With Allot’s network intelligence and security solutions, DISH’s 5G network will be optimally equipped to continually evolve its security posture and enable the network to automatically serve, act and adapt.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

