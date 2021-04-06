Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Announces Rebalancing of Fund

Grayscale has adjusted the Fund’s portfolio by selling the existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings and using the cash proceeds to purchase Chainlink (LINK) in accordance with the Fund's construction criteria.

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and manager of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) (the Fund), today announced the updated Fund Component weightings for the Fund in connection with its quarterly review.

This announcement follows the recent launch of Grayscale Chainlink Trust, a single-asset investment product offering investors exposure to the price movement of the LINK token.

Chainlink is a decentralized data routing protocol that is built on Ethereum. Through a wide network of nodes, Chainlink facilitates the transfer of data from off-chain sources to on-chain applications, in what is commonly referred to as an oracle service. The LINK token is the native token of Chainlink and is used to incentivize Chainlink node operators to provide oracle services.

For investors who wish to learn more about Chainlink, Grayscale also recently published an introduction to the digital currency, available here .

As of the end of the day on April 2, 2021, the Fund Components were a basket of 79.8% Bitcoin (BTC), 17.5% Ethereum (ETH), 0.80% Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 1.00% Litecoin and 0.90% Chainlink (LINK) and each Share represented 0.00046619 Bitcoin (BTC), 0.00287637 Ethereum (ETH), 0.00046869 Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.00166308 Litecoin and 0.00973831 Chainlink (LINK). The Fund does not generate any income and regularly distributes Fund Components to pay for its ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of Fund Components represented by each Share gradually decreases over time.





About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund enables investors to gain exposure to a market-cap weighted portfolio of large-cap digital currencies through a singular investment vehicle without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. Through a rules-based portfolio construction methodology, the Fund targets coverage of the upper 70% of the digital currency market and is re-evaluated each quarter; however, the weightings of each Fund Component change daily and are published around 4:00 p.m. NY-time.* Investors can obtain real time visibility into the daily performance and composition of the Fund through the TradeBlock Grayscale Digital Large Cap Index (DLCX): https://tradeblock.com/markets/dlcx .